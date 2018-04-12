Breaking: 26 Feared Killed in Fresh Attacks on Taraba, Benue Communities

Reports have just emerged that no fewer than 26 people may have been killed by armed men who stormed villages in Benue and Taraba States, Wednesday night.

It was learnt that the killings occurred in two communities in Logo Local Government Area, Benue State, and Wukari Local Government Area, Taraba State.

The attacks come a day after 10 people were killed by gunmen said to be wearing military uniform in Benue.

“The first attack happened in Tse Hwer in Ukemberyge/Tsweray Council Ward in Logo Local Government around 6:30 p.m. to this morning,” said a senior state government official who did not want to be named.

“Some people are saying their families are missing, but we have not been able to confirm how many exactly, ” he said

The victims were said to be two men and one woman.

When they arrived at about 6:00 p.m. in Jendeikura in Wukari Local Government Area, the gunmen appeared determined to wipe out the entire community, said a resident of the area who said he had been to the village this morning to see things for himself.

“It was like they wanted to be sure that all the villagers were killed before they would run back to their hideouts,” said 48-year-old Isaac Ihiev. “They killed 22 people who were living there.

Ihiev said three of the attackers who were killed when some youth responded to the assault were found in military uniform.

“Three of them were killed and they dressed like soldiers when their bodies were moved out from the bush,” Ihiev said, adding that he lives in a nearby village,

He said efforts are now underway to find missing people, as at 11:48 a.m. Thursday.

Emmanuel Bello, a spokesperson for Governor Darius Ishaku, said news of the killings had spread to Jalingo, Taraba State capital.

He, however, said he didn’t have all the details as yet.

He said a military panel probing alleged complicity by soldiers in the ongoing killings has arrived the state and is sitting today in Jalingo.

No immediate response from the states Police Command yet.

