Breaking: Another Senator Dies at 64

The Senator, representing Kastina North Senatorial District, Mustapha Bukar, is died.

Senator Bukar was said to have died in the morning of Wednesday, after a brief illness.

His death is coming after less than a week the National Assembly mourned the death of Umar Buba Jibril, representing Lokoja/Kogi/Koton Katie Constituency and that of Senator Ali Wakil from Bauchi, who passed on March 17, at the age 58 following a brief illness.

At the time of this report, details about Bukar’s death were still sketchy.

However, a source in Katsina said that the family of the Senator had announced his demise saying he died in Abuja.

Bukar, born in Daura on December 31, 1954, was a civil engineer by training. Until his death, he was a member of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

