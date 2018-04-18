Breaking News

Breaking: Thugs Snatch Mace from the Senate, Escape with It

Reports emanating from the Senate have it that some hoodlums stormed the Senate chamber and made away with the mace, Wednesday morning.
The plenary had been disrupted while the sergeants-at-arms are battling with the men to retrieve the mace.
Deputy President of the Senate, Ike Ekweremadu, who presided, said the invaders would be punished while calling on Senators to settle down for continuation of the proceeding.
The Senate plenary was on Wednesday disrupted after suspected thugs invaded the chamber and made away with the mace.
The incident happened few seconds after a suspended senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, entered the chamber.
It was observed that about 10 suspected thugs who came to the venue with the Senator forced their entrance into the chamber.
Seconds later, the thugs ran out of the chamber with the mace causing pandemonium in the Senate.
They left the National Assembly with the mace in a black SUV. The mace is the symbol of authority of the parliament.
One of the security personnel at the entrance of the National Assembly said the thugs told him and other officers they were with the Senator.
“We tried to stop them but they told us they were with him (Omo-Agege),” he said.
The Senators are yet to reconvene as at the time of filing this report.

