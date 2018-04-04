Buhari Approves Release of $1bn to Fight Insurgency

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the release of $1bn for the procurement of security equipment to fight insurgency.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, disclosed this to State House correspondents at the end of a meeting Buhari had with security chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

The President was also said to have asked the security chiefs to intensify efforts aimed at securing the release of Leah Sharibu, the Dapchi schoolgirl still being held by Boko Haram because she allegedly refused to renounce Christianity.

“Of recent, our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari gave approval for the purchase of more equipment for the military, worth $1 billion,” Dan-Ali said.

He also said Wednesday’s meeting was a normal meeting of security agencies in the country.

“As usual, we discussed the current activities that affected most of the states in the federation like Taraba, Zamfara and other states,” he said.

The Minister also said the recent deployments to Zamfara and other neighbouring states of Sokoto and Katsina is expected take care of the security challenges in the area.

“Of course, the strength of security personnel has increased including the Air Force additional quick response group, they have added enough manpower in that area,” he said.

On Leah Sharibu, the only Dapchi school girl still in captivity with Boko Haram, Dan-Ali said, “Well, we are making all available efforts to see that the girl is returned safely”.

