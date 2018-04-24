Buhari Condemns Killing of Catholic Priests, Others in Benue, Says It’s Satanic

President Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday condemned the killings at a Catholic Church in Benue State, while commiserating with the families of the dead ones.

In a statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, President Buhari described the killing as “vile and satanic.”

The statement said: “President Muhammadu Buhari has described as vile and satanic the killing of worshippers and two priests at a Catholic church in Ukpor-Mbalom community in Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue State.

“I extend my sincere condolences to the government and people of Benue State, the Mbalom community, and especially the Bishop, priests and members of the St Ignatius’ Catholic Church, whose premises was the unfortunate venue of the heinous killings by gunmen.

“This latest assault on innocent persons is particularly despicable. Violating a place of worship, killing priests and worshippers is not only vile, evil and satanic, it is clearly calculated to stoke up religious conflict and plunge our communities into endless bloodletting,” the President said.

Stressing that the country will not bow to the machinations of evildoers, President Buhari vowed that the assailants would be hunted down and made to pay for the sacrilege committed.

Suspected herdsmen killed 15 people in an early morning attack on a Catholic Church in Benue State, officials said on Tuesday.

The attack occurred in Ayar-Mbalom, a community in Gwer East Local Government Area.

Terver Akase, a spokesperson to Governor Samuel Ortom, said that the attackers also burnt 50 houses and sacked the entire community.

“The name of the church is St. Ignatius’ Catholic Church. The murdered Catholic priests are Joseph Gor and Felix Tyolaha, both reverend fathers”, he said

The attack comes barely four days after the murder of 10 persons by herdsmen in Guma Local Government Area, which has been one of the major scenes of carnage by suspects herdsmen since January 1.

It also comes barely a few days after Nigerian soldiers stormed Naka town in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state and set dozens of houses on fire. The soldiers said hoodlums in the community killed one of their colleagues. At least one man was burnt to death in the reprisal attack.

