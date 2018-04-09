Buhari Declares Intention to Seek Re-election in 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday morning formally declared his intention to seek re-election in 2019.

The President told the National Executive Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) that he will be seeking the party nomination to fly the party flag in the 2019 presidential election.

The President said he was responding to the clamour by Nigerians to re-contest in 2019, adding that he wanted to give NEC the honour of notifying them first.

Plateau state Governor, Simon Lalong who briefed the media at the end of the party’s shortest NEC meeting ever that the President informed the meeting that in view of the resolution of the tenure elongation issue and the adoption of the report of the Technical Committee, he will be seeking nomination for re-election.

The NEC meeting which started with the arrival of the President at about 11.02 and the introduction of members present ended at about 11.55 am when the President departed the APC national secretariat.

While the president has long indicated he will seek a second term of four years, this is his first public announcement.

Buhari took office on May 29, 2015 after defeating then incumbent President Goodluck Jonathan in the presidential election of that year.

One of his major backers in that election, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, in January advised him to drop his reelection bid, saying his administration had been a monumental failure.

The Northern Elders Forum also expressed its reluctance to back MBuhari in the coming election, saying he had so far failed to impress.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

