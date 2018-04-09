Buhari’ll Kill Nigeria if Re-elected, says Fayose

The declaration of intention by President Muhammadu Buhari to seek re-election in 2019 has continued to generate reactions.

The President had earlier Monday announced his readiness to contest the 2019 presidential election.

Reacting to the declaration, Ekiti State Governor, Chief Ayodele Fayose, said will kill Nigeria if he is re-election.

He said Nigeria does not need President Buhari as her leader in 2019.

He noted that Monday’s declaration of re-election bid by the President is an ambition that is dead on arrival.

Fayose, who spoke to newsmen in Ado-Ekiti on Monday on the President’s intention, through his Chief Press Secretary, Idowu Adelusi, said if Buhari was unable to read the handwriting on the wall and know when to call it quit, Nigerians would show him the exit door in 2019 by voting him out of office.

Fayose opined that Buhari was not only too old to lead the country well, he had bungled the opportunity given him by his woeful performance.

“That ambition is dead on arrival. We don’t want grandpa as president anymore. Nigeria does not deserve a Buhari as president in 2019. Buhari is old and tired. When people don’t know when to take their leave and say bye, Nigerians will show them the exit door.

“He has done more harm to this country. His ambition is a means by which Nigerians will tell him good riddance to bad rubbish when they boot him out of office. He is an easy candidate to defeat in the poll for he has failed woefully.

“He has failed in all fronts. He has failed in his so-called fight against corruption, he has failed in the economic front. He has not done well in term of security. People are being killed in large number daily and Nigerians have no confidence in him.

“His declaration today is a slap on Nigerians in the face of what Nigerians are passing through. His government is not only clueless, but in a shambles. He should go home and rest,” he said.

