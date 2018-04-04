Bukar’s Death: Great Loss to Nigeria’s Democracy, says Buhari

Breaking News

President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, mourned the death of Senator Mustapha Bukar, who represented Katsina North constituency.
Buhari commiserated with the government and people of Katsina State and the National Assembly on his passing away.
The President described his death as a “great loss to Nigeria’s democracy and the engineering profession.
President Buhari sent his condolences to the family members, friends and professional colleagues of the legislator, who distinguished himself as an engineer before vying for political office to serve his people.
The President recalled that as a young engineer the deceased used his ingenuity to proffer a lasting solution to the perennial water crisis in Katsina, working variously as a General Manager of the Water Board, Director of National Water Rehabilitation Project and Director, Water Supply at the Federal Ministry of Water Resources.
“Senator Bukar was so dedicated to his responsibilities and hardworking that he got an appointment with the Federal Ministry of Water Resources, where he also demonstrated the same dedication and passion for service,’’ the president said.
President Buhari adds that: “I am always touched by the death of dedicated and creative public servants like Sen. Bukar. We should emulate such rare and hardworking Nigerians for the progress of our country.”

