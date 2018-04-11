Court Discharges 2 For Alleged Links with Boko Haram

Two persons, Ibrahim Ahmed and Sani Argungu, arraigned for alleged ties with Boko Haram, were Wednesday set free by a Federal High Court in Nigeria Abuja.

The court in discharging the suspects said they have been in detention without charges brought against them.

Justice Binta Nyako, the trial Judge said the suspects should be allowed to go for lack of diligent prosecution.

She noted that Ahmed had been in detention since 2013 while Argungu had been detained since 2012 and the prosecution had yet to call its witnesses.

“The defendants have been in custody with no trial because the prosecution cannot bring its witnesses to court. So, I discharge the defendants and the suit is hereby struck out,” she said.

Nyako, however, said that whenever the prosecution was able to get its witnesses to attend court, the defendants could be re-arraigned.

The Judge added that the defendants, although discharged, would be monitored and warned them not to associate with any person of questionable character.

Ibrahim, who said in his statement that he was a security guard at the Government House, Sokoto, was alleged to have harboured information on Boko Haram members and sympathetic to teachings of the sect.

