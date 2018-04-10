Breaking News

Court Dismisses IG’s Suit Against Senate for Lack of Merit

Justice Abba-Bello Muhammad of the FCT High Court, Jabi, on Tuesday dismissed a suit filed by the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim, alleging violation of his fundamental human rights by the Senate, for lacking in merit.
The Judge held that Section 88 and 89 of the Nigeria’s Constitution empowers the lawmakers to carry out investigations on issues of public interest.
Joined in the suit are the Senate President Bukola Saraki; Sen. Isah Misau and members of the ad-hoc committee that heard complaints of financial misappropriation levelled against the Police.
The Judge said that the IG failed to establish the element that constituted infringement on his fundamental human rights as he alleged against the Senate.
“His right has not been infringed to require the court’s intervention, inviting the applicant is a mere invitation to shed more light on the allegations levelled against him.
”More so, the Police Act also empowers the Police to carry out investigation about itself which the Police was already doing as at the time the allegations were raised,” the judge said.
The IG had approached the court seeking a declaration that the investigative activities of the Senate Ad-Hoc Committee breached his rights as the Head of the Police Force.
He also sought for a declaration that his invitation to appear before the ad-hoc committee based on Sen. Misau’s petition was also a violation of his rights

