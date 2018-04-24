Court Orders Remand of Ex-Katsina Gov., Shema in EFCC Custody

Ex-Katsina State Governor, Ibrahim Shehu Shema was on Tuesday remanded in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), over alleged money laundering of N5.7bn SURE-P Funds.

Justice Babagana Ashigar of the Federal High Court in Katsina, gave the order at the Tuesday’s court sitting.

Ashigar said the former Governor should be remanded in the custody of the EFCC till 27th April, 2018, when it will hear the written application for his bail.

Shema had pleaded not guilty to the 26-count charges of the alleged money laundering leveled against him just as his counsel, Emmanuel Ukala (SAN) pleaded for his bail through a written application filed on the 18th April, 2018 and later oral application which the prosecution counsel, Sam Ologunorisa opposed.

Justice Ashigar however overruled the defendant’s oral application and fix 27th April, 2018, to hear the written application.

Ologunorisa objected the bail application on grounds that the offence committed by the former Governor can earn him a jail term of upto 7-years imprisonment without option of fines.

However, the court adjourned till April 27.

