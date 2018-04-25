Court Orders Remand of Senator Nwaoboshi in Prison

A Federal High Court in Lagos has ordered the remand of Senstor Peter Nwaoboshi in Ikoyi Prison, Lagos.

Nwaoboshi is a Peoples Democratic Party senator representing Delta North.

Justce Mohammed Idris ruled Wednesday that Nwaoboshi be remanded till April 27 (Friday) pending the hearing of the Senator’s bail application.

Nwaoboshi was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a two-count charge of money laundering.

Before his arraignment, the Senator was detained for days by the EFCC in its Abuja office.

A copy of the charge sheet made available to journalists, said Nwaoboshi is charged alongside his company, Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd, and Suiming Electricals Ltd on a two count charge of money laundering.

Count one of the charge accused the Senator and Golden Touch Construction Project Ltd of fraudulently acquiring a property known as Guinea House situated at Marine Road, Apapa in Lagos, between May and June 2014, at a cost N805m

The charge stated that the defendants ought to have known that N322m out of the purchase price formed part of the proceeds of an unlawful act under the Money Laundering (Prohibition) Act.

Count two of the charge accused Suiming Electricals of aiding Nwaoboshi and Golden Touch Construction Projects Ltd to commit money laundering.

In 2017, a Federal High Court in Lagos ordered the temporary forfeiture of the 12-storey building over an alleged N1.5bn scam.

The EFCC had alleged that the Senator got a N1.5bn contract through his company, Bilderberg Enterprises Ltd, to supply new construction equipment to the Delta State Direct Labour Agency in 2010, but he, instead, supplied used equipment.

