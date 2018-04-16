Court Sentences Police Sergeant to Death For Killing Businessman

A Police Sergeant, Vincent Manu, is to die by hanging for Killing a man while on patrol.

A High Court sitting in Lafia, Nasarawa State, gave the sentence after convicting the Sergeant for unlawfully killing a businessman, Stephen Anakwe, and labeling him an armed robber.

Manu, who was arraigned alongside five other police officers, was sentenced on Friday, April 13, by Justice James Abundega.

Others arraigned with Manu were Inspector Danladi Lenkem and Inspector Edula Ateku, who died in the process of the trial.

Others include Corporals Samson Magga and Musa Audu as well as Christopher Maikasuwa on a charge of criminal conspiracy to kill the deceased while they were on patrol,

The offence was said to have been committed on February 13, 2012, when the deceased, who resided in Jos, travelled to Abuja where he socialised at a bar in New Nyanya, Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa state.

Justice Abundega, who rejected the defendant’s plea of self defence, said that the prosecution was able to prove by cogent circumstantial evidence that the convict intentionally killed the deceased.

The other officers were, however, absolved of wrongdoing and were discharged and acquitted by the judge.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

