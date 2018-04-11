Danish National, Who Allegedly Killed Wife, Daughter, Remanded in Ikoyi Prisons

The 53-year-old Dane, Peter Nielsen, who allegedly killed his wife, Zainab, and her three-year-old daughter, Petra, on Wednesday had his day in court.

He was brought before a Yaba Chief Magistrates’ Court, Lagos, which ordered him to be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons

The Magistrate, K.B. Ayeye, who gave the ruling, said the accused should be kept behind bars pending advice from the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Nielsen, a Danish citizen, who is being tried on a two-count charge, is said to have murdered his wife Zainab, a musician popularly known as Alizee and daughter.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges preferred against him.

Effiong Asuquo, the prosecutor, told the court that the accused committed the offences on April 5 at his residence at Block 4, Flat 17, Bella Vista Tower, Banana Island, Ikoyi.

He alleged that the accused killed his wife, Zainab, 37, and her daughter, Petra, in the house.

“The accused who was always at loggerheads with his wife had hit her head on the wall several times leading to her death; he also proceeded to poison his daughter.

“He had dragged their lifeless bodies under the gas to create the impression that they suffocated to death as a result of a gas leakage,” the prosecutor said. .

The offences contravened Sections 223 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015 which prescribes death sentence for offenders.

The case has been adjourned until May 8 pending advice from DPP.

