Detained Dasuki Wants N5bn for Continued Detention, Unconditional Release

Ex-National Security Adviser (NSA), Col. Sambo Dasuki (retd), has approached a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the enforcement of his fundamental human rights over his continued detention by the State Security Services also known as Department of State Security (DSS).

Dasuki is demanding for his unconditional release from the custody of the DSS and payment of N5bn as general damages and compensation for the alleged violation of his rights.

Dasuki has been in detention since December 29, 2015, with multiple court cases filed against him by the Federal Government.

In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/263/2018 and filed on March 15, 2018, the ex-NSA also urged the court to order the three respondents to the suit to tender public apology to him in two widely published newspapers for the violation of his rights as enshrined under sections 34(1), 35(1), (4) & (5), 37 & 41(1) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended)”.

The Director-General of the SSS, Lawal Daura, the SSS itself, and the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, are joined as the first to the third respondents to the suit.

The suit has been assigned to Justice Ahmed Mohammed of the Abuja Division of the Federa High Court but no date has been fixed for its hearing.

