Dino Melaye: Police Surround Zanklin Hospital, Residence

Operatives of the Nigeria Police Force are currently at the Zanklin Hospital where Senator Dino Melaye is being admitted following injury he sustained while being conveyed to Lokoja this afternoon for a possible parade.

This is even as the police and men of the Department of State Services, DSS, Tuesday laid siege and took over the his Maitama residence.

The team of the officers have so far arrested five persons seen at the premises of the hospital who they suspected to have close link with the senator.

The operatives mainly from the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, have taken over the hospital premises.

Some have moved to the amenity ward of the hospital where the hospital is being admitted.

Melaye had earlier tweeted about the take over of his residence, saying that over 30 armed security personnel had surrounded his residence, adding, “Over 30 heavily armed fierce looking mobile police men have just stormed My residence in Maitama, Abuja.”

The policemen were led to the residence by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, John who despite pressure from journalists refused to give reasons for the action, but only said that the instruction was from above.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

