Edo Group Threatens Sen. Uroghide Over Motion on Buhari’s Impreachment

Edo South Youth Coalition (ESYC) has threatened to start a recall process of Senator Matthew Uroghide of Edo South Senatorial District for daring to move a motion calling for the impeachment of President Muhammadu Buhari on the floor of the Senate.

The group said if he fails to apologise to Buhari nand retracts his statement within 48 hours, the group would in motion the process to recall him.

This is even as the Edo State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), commended Senator Uroghide for his bold step at the National Assembly.

The threat was issued on Friday in Benin by the group in a communique issued and signed by its leader, Ehis Odiase and made available to journalists.

The group said having reviewed the circumstance resulting in the motion for impeachment moved by Senator Uroghide against President Buhari, they have come to understand that he did not consult with the people of Edo South whom he claimed to represent, nor did he seek the opinions of other serving Senators from Edo State before his impeachment motion.

Odiase described Uroghide’s motion as self-seeking and borne out of selfish motives which they said are not in tandem with the wish of Edo people in the South Senatorial Zone.

He said for the avoidance of doubt, he should take a cue from Senator Ehigie Uzamere who performed excellently and was on the same page with his people.

He also criticised Uroghide for not taking any action when the confirmation of an Edo citizen who was nominated to head Nigeria Energy Regulatory Commission (NERC), was stalled.

Odiase said Edo people are respectable people with high regard for the elderly, adding that the Senator’s motion was an affront of the culture of respect for the aged which our people are known for and therefore is condemnable.

He said Edo State is known to have produced respectable Senators of repute including but not limited to Senator Prof. Osarieme Osunbor, Obende Domingo, Owie, Isah Braimoh, and others, who have made tremendous contributions in their time and held up the emblem of democracy at the senate and will certainly be ashamed of the action by Senator Uroghide.

The leader of the group further advised that he should focus on delivering projects and serving his people whom he has neglected for so long.

In a telephone interview, Senator Uroghide berated those calling for his recall for moving a motion that President Muhammadu Buhari should be impeached, adding that they are ignorant of the law and workings at the National Assembly.

The Edo PDP in a statement signed by its Chairman, Chief Dan Orbih’s, said: “Edo PDP has been watching with keen interest the goings-on in the nation especially the state of insecurity and the illegal withdrawal and spending of state resources without following due and constitutionally prescribed process.

“We hereby state that we support the current effort by members of the National Assembly to stem this ugly tide. No nation can survive under the weight of executive tyranny, hence we call on all Nigerians to come out and voice their support for members of the National Assembly who recently are been harassed, intimidated and persecuted for daring to speak.

“The legislature all over the world is the key component of democratic practice. No nation can survive under the weight of executive dictatorship as we are experiencing under the Buhari presidency. Any attempt to undermine their constitutional role will spell doom for our democracy.

“We commend Distinguished Senator Matthew Urhoghide, Chairman Public Accounts Committee, for his quality representation of Edo South Senatorial District and our party, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. He has justified our confidence by his incisive, quality and patriotic contributions in the Senate at this hour of our democratic trials.

“We call on all members of the National Assembly not to relent in their effort in repositioning our democratic values where the Three Arms of Government are allowed to play their role in the overall interest of the nation.

“Edo PDP stand with the National Assembly and the Nigerian People.”

