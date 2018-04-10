Edo PDP Taunts Oshiomhole over Call on Buhari to be Ruthless with Looters

The Edo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party on Monday taunted the immediate past Governor of Edo State, Adams Oshiomhole over his call on President Muhammadu Buhari to be ruthless with treasury looters.

Edo PDP said it backed the call by Oshiomhole but asked Buhari to start with the former Governor because he looted Edo blind during his eight years tenure.

Oshiomhole had during an interview with journalists over the weekend advised President Buhari not to show mercy to those who had allegedly plundered the nation’s treasury.

However, the PDP, in a statement signed by its Publicity Secretary, Chris Nehikhare, noted that while it supported the call, the President should begin with the immediate past Governor of the state.

The party said: “The Edo State PDP supports Adams Oshiomhole’s call on Buhari to be ruthless with looters. We call on the Federal Government to start with Oshiomhole in ruthlessly dealing with looters.

“Edo people feel cheated that Adams Oshiomhole has not been arraigned for almost two years after losing his immunity. However, Edo people deserve praise for tolerating and surviving eight years of Oshiomhole’s anti-people government.”

The opposition party also accused the former Governor of mismanaging the state and leaving the citizens with “disappointment, frustration and hardship.”

The statement added: “Adams Oshiomhole assumed office with so much promise and expectations. At the end, what the people experienced was disappointment, frustration and hardship.

“Today, the state is the third most indebted state in Nigeria. It is ironic that Adams Oshiomhole is not only freely walking the streets of Benin, he is granting interviews and calling people looters.”

But the former Governor, who spoke through his media aide, Victor Oshioke, described the allegations by the opposition as a “noise.”

Reacting, Oshiomhole stated that he had no case to answer “anywhere in the world.”

He stated: “Edo people know the truth; it was the PDP that defrauded the state and the records are there. Oshiomhole came and revamped the state. That is why the PDP has been rejected in Edo State.

“It (the PDP) has not won a single election, since Oshiomhole became the Governor. So, the PDP has nothing to show in Edo State. When Oshiomhole came, he used the money allocated to do the job for the projects they were meant for. So, the PDP is just making a noise.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

