Eight Killed from Herdsmen Attack in Agagbe Community, Benue

Suspected herdsmen have allegedly attacked Agagbe community, Sengev, Gwer West Local Government area of Benue State after residents refused to allow them graze their cattle there.

The incident said to have happened late Saturday night, led to the death of eight people while several others were reportedly injured.

Several houses were burnt by the marauding herdsmen who allegedly attacked the community after residents refused to let them graze their cattle there.

A source who spoke to the press said: “They had a few days ago sent emissaries to the village to be allowed entry into the village to graze but the people refused.

“Shortly after, the herders were seen with thousands of cow trying to enter the village, which the people resisted.

“They later came back and claimed that the cows had been killed but the people insisted that there was nothing like that. They insisted that it was a ploy by the herders to curry sympathy to allow them entry into the community.

“Later Saturday night, around 11pm, armed herdsmen stormed Agagbe and started shooting sporadically, burning down the property of the people and injuring many.”

The Police Public Relations Officer, Assistant Superintendent Moses Yamu, is yet to confirm the incident.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

