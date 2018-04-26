FG Accusses Ekweremadu of Desperation to Sell Off Properties Under Investigation

The Federal government has accused Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu of desperate attempt to sell off some of his properties which are under investigation by the Presidential Special Investigation Panel on Recovery of Public Properties (SIPRPP).

This accusation was contained in a counter affidavit in response to Ekweremadu’s motion on notitice.

Federal Government told a Federal High Court in Abuja, Thursday, to restrain the Deputy Senate President, from further selling off the properties in question.

In the counter affidavit Federal Government told the court that Ekweremadu was in a desperate bid to avoid forfeiting the properties hence the desperation to hurriedly sell off the properties.

According to the counter affidavit, Ekweremadu has already sold two of his three undeclared properties in Kissimmee, Florida, United States of America.

The counter affidavit dated and filed on March 26, 2018 was deposed to by Yohanna Shankuk a clerk from the Chambers of Festus Keyamo (SAN)..

While accusing Ekweremadu of imploying delay tactics to frustrate the suit, the Federal Government averred that the properties which were bought in 2008 for $200,000 each were put on the market in January and sold for $150,000 to the same buyer on February 20, 2018.

The Federal government further prayed the court to grant the application to enable the Special Presidential Investigation Panel for the Recovery of Public Property, chaired by Okoi Obono-Obla to also investigate the alleged buyers.

The panel had earlier acvused Ekweremadu of owning properties, both in Nigeria and three outside countries, worth billions of naira, which were not captured in his assets declaration form.

Justice Binta Nyako has however adjourned the matter to June 5, 2018 for hearing.

