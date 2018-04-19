FG Appoints Man Facing Fraud, Forgery Charges to Help Track, Recover Stolen Assets Abroad

The Federal government has appointed a London based Nigerian private investigator, Victor Uwajeh to help the government trace and recover undeclared assets and proceeds of fraud as part of the ongoing fight against corruption in the country.

Uwajeh is being in Nigerian court for alleged impersonation, fraud and forgery offences.

He was to be arraigned on Wednesday, but for his absence in court

The Federal Government, through the office of the Attorney General of the Federation, filed a four count charge against Uwajeh, bordering on forgery, impersonation and fraud.

Federal Government alleged that Uwajeh tried to obtain money through fraudulent means from Senator Andy Uba, who is representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

Uwajeh was said to have been indicted by an investigation by a crack team from the Nigerian Police Force on a petition that was written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris, by Senator Uba.

The lawmaker had in his petition, accused Uwajeh of attempting to use bogus and illegally procured documents to extort money from him.

When the case came up Wednesday, Alilu Aminu, from the office of the AGF told the court that he was unable to serve Chief Victor Uwajeh with court processes because his police gaurd threatened to shoot him if he didn’t leave the compound.

The trial Judge, Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court , Abuja, lamented the sorry state of the country where a fugitive is guarded by the same agent of state that is prosecuting him.

Justice Tsoho wondered how a wanted man would come about having a police personnel guarding him.

The Judge said it was unfortunate that a wanted man is being protected by the state that wants him prosecution.

Meanwhile, the appointment of Uwajeh is contained in a letter signed by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Prosecution matters, Okoi Obono-Obla.

His CV indicated that Uwajeh had worked as a consultant to the Senate Committee on Anti-Corruption and Finacial Crimes, Private investigator to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), consultant to the EFCC, Special Assistant to Chairman Senate Committee on Drugs, Narcotics, Financial Crimes and Anti-Corruption, among others.

The letter dated 22nd March, 2018, said Uwajeh’s application has been considered for engagement as special investigator to his panel.

The letter of engagement reads: “Reference is being made to your letter dated 15th March 2018, “I am pleased to inform you that you application has been considered for engagement as a special investigator to the panel.

“Consequent upon this appointment, you are to trace and where necessary recover undeclared assets and proceeds of fraud for the Federal Government of Nigeria in line with the mandate of the panel. This appointment is subject to terms and conditions as may be expressed in a duly executed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).”

