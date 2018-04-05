FG Demands Justice from UK Govt over Killing of Nigerian

The Federal Government has said it is not happy with the killing of a Nigerian, Abraham Badru by a gunman in London, calling on the UK Government to probe the killing.

Mrs Abike Dabiri-Erewa, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, said the Federal Government demanded for justice from the UK government through a letter to the British High Commission in Nigeria.

In a statement by her Media aide, Abdur-Rahman Balogun, on Wednesday in Abuja, Dabiri-Erewa was quoted as saying: “I wish to sadly bring to your attention, the killing of a 26-year old Nigerian, Mr Abraham Badru, by a gunman on Ferncliff Road, Hackney, London, at about 11 p.m. on March 25.

“The deceased, a son of a current member of the House of Representatives (Lagos Island Constituency 1), Mr Dolapo Badru, has worked as a football coach at the University of Gloucestershire, UK.

“The deceased was also recently honoured with bravery award by the police after saving a sex-attack victim and assisted in the convictions of the attackers.

According to her, it is pertinent to inform you that Badru’s death is a great loss to his family and he was the only child of his mother.

“His death has left his parents and other members of his family in deep shock, grief and agony.

“He was a successful and law-abiding person in the United Kingdom and also the Sports Development Officer for six months in the city of Bristol.

“In view of the foregoing, we appeal to the British Government to conduct thorough investigation into the gruesome killing of this young Nigerian and bring the perpetrator to justice accordingly,’’ Dabiri-Erewa stated.

She condoled with the family of the deceased and prayed God to comfort them.

