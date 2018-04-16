For Refusing to Pick Police Commissioner’s Phone Call, 11 Policemen Locked Up in Zamfara

Eleven Police officers in Zamfara are presently cooling off their heels in police cell for insubordination to the state Commissioner of Police, Kenneth Ericsson.

The Commissioner ordered their arrest after the policemen guarding the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) office, Gusau, the state capital, refused to pick his call.

Angered by the action of the men under him, he ordered that they be remanded in police cell indefinitely.

According to reports, Ebrimson was angered by the CBN patrol team leader, an Inspector, who had earlier arrested a driver for parking by the uncompleted CBN building.

The man, after unsuccessfully pleading with the patrol team leader to release him, made a distress call to the Commissioner, who asked the man to hand over the phone to the police officer.

The officer, however, refused to answer his boss even when the commissioner introduced himself fully while the phone was on “hands-free”.

The Commissioner, who was returning from Anka on a sympathy visit to the recent gunmen attack in the area, then redirected his motorcade to the CBN premises to meet the erring officer.

On arrival the Commissioner immediately directed the Commandant of Mobile police in charge of posting of the guards to lock up all 11 members of the team and also post their replacements.

