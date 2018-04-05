Breaking News

Guardian Releases Video Used in ‘Blackmailing’ Buhari in 2015

by News Editor on | No comments
Posted under: breaking news, International News, Politics, Recent News

The Guardian has obtained the video, which has graphic scenes of violence from Nigeria’s past.
In testimony to the digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) select committee last week, the whistleblower Christopher Wylie told MPs: “(The video was distributed) in Nigeria with the sole intent of intimidating voters.
“It included content where people were being dismembered, where people were having their throats cut and bled to death in a ditch.
They were being burned alive. There was incredibly anti-Islamic, threatening messages portraying Muslims as violent.”

Author: News Editor

5621 stories / Browse all stories

Related Stories »

by
Troops Kill 21 Armed Bandits in Zamfara
by
Sacked Kogi Police Boss, Janga Re-instated
by
Two Soldiers, Bandits Killed in Renewed Zamfara Attacks

Provide your email below, and we will notify you the latest news freely.

sjdating    

calendar »

April 2018
M T W T F S S
« Mar    
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
30  

Headlines »