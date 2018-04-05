Guardian Releases Video Used in ‘Blackmailing’ Buhari in 2015

The Guardian has obtained the video, which has graphic scenes of violence from Nigeria’s past.

In testimony to the digital, culture, media and sport (DCMS) select committee last week, the whistleblower Christopher Wylie told MPs: “(The video was distributed) in Nigeria with the sole intent of intimidating voters.

“It included content where people were being dismembered, where people were having their throats cut and bled to death in a ditch.

They were being burned alive. There was incredibly anti-Islamic, threatening messages portraying Muslims as violent.”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

