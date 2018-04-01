Gunmen Abduct Bride, Others on Way to Husband’s Home

Kidnappers have reportedly abducted bride and 10 others at gun point at Birnin Gwari Town in Kaduna State on Saturday night.

The bride, after the wedding, was being conveyed to her husband’s house by her friends and relatives when the gunmen stopped the vehicle and took them away.

The incident was said to have happened about 8 p.m. on Saturday.

Confirming the kidnap, a former Chairman of the local government who asked not to be named for security reasons, said the gunmen operated with impunity as nobody challenged them.

“They simply stopped a bus that was conveying the bride to her husband’s house with her relatives and friends numbering about 10. The incident took place about 55 kilometres from Birnin Gwari main town,” he said.

It was learnt that three of the people abducted including a member of the bride’s entourage escaped and returned to the town on Sunday morning.

“The Funtua road is now a danger zone because at any point they (bandits) can strike. They operate with impunity along that highway because it’s bordering Birnin Gwari and Katsina.

“Our vigilantes need little support to engage these bandits. The government needs to mobilise the vigilantes and support them to enable them discharge their work effectively,” the ex-council Chairman said.

When contacted, the Kaduna State police spokesperson, Aliyu Muktar, said the command was not informed of the incident.

