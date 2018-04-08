Herdsmen Abduct, Kill Pastor for Inability to Pay Ransom in Edo

Gunmen suspected to be Fulani herdsmen have reportedly killed a pastor in Edo State after his family failed to pay N4m ransom.

The cleric identified as Pius Eromosele was reportedly abducted by the herdsmen and killed later after his family failed to pay a N4m ransom.

The pastor of the Church of Mission in the community was said to have kidnapped at his farm in Odighi community, Ovia North-East Local Government Area of Edo State.

The pastor was said to have been abducted by the armed men while working on his farm on March 29.

Also, another yet-to-be-identified body, suspected to be that of a farmer, was found in a shallow grave in the farm.

The bodies of the deceased were said to have been uncovered in the bush by a search team comprising hunters and vigilantes who were searching for the pastor.

According to the eldest son of late cleric, Dr. Richard Eromosele, his father was abducted on Thursday, March 29, and was found already decomposing in the bush on Tuesday, April 3.

He said the killers cut through his father’s skull after they shot him at close range.

“I almost fainted when I saw how they brutally murdered my father,” he stated.

“My mother called me that she had been calling my father and that he was not picking. She later called that my father later picked and told her that he has been kidnapped by herdsmen at his farm.

“The herdsmen did not use their phones. They were using my father’s phone and a phone of one of his workers. They demanded for N4m but we begged them that it was a holiday and could not raise such money.

“I went to the police and they told me that I should call them whenever the herdsmen called for ransom payment. I did that but there was no response from the police. The two workers that escaped told us that the herdsmen told my father that he was one of those killing their cows. “It was on Tuesday after the police failed to find my father that I begged hunters and vigilante to help me. It was during the search that we found my father. His skull was cut out with a cutlass, while his hands were also cut. We want security agencies to protect farmers in Odighi. My father has farmed in that place for many years. How could I go into farming now when my father was killed like a pig in his farm,” he lamented.

