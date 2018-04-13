Herdsmen Attack on Taraba Communities: Death Toll Rises to 32

The death toll in Wednesday’s attack by Fulani herdsmen in Taraba State has risen to 32, the locals said on Friday.

The marauding herdsmen have resumed their attack on innocent citizens despite the presence of the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris and a military panel probing allegations by former Minister of Defence, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (retd), that “the armed forces collude with armed bandits to kill Nigerians.”

The herdsmen attacked Jandeikyula village in Wukari local government area at 6:00p.m. on Wednesday.

At least 25 bodies were counted the following morning despite the intervention by soldiers who battled with the killers for several hours.

A former Special Adviser to late Governor Danbaba Suntai, Orbee Uchiv, an indigene of Jandeikyula said that seven bodies were recovered on Friday.

It was gathered that some of the dead victims have been buried in shallow graves.

Uchiv said some residents had crawled into the bush during the attack.

“But they died of injuries resulting from gun shots,” he added.

