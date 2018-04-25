Breaking News

House of Reps Summon Buhari Over Persistence Killings in the Country

The House of Representatives at Wednesday plenary summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to make explanations on why the wave of insecurity has persisted across the nation.
The members also resolve to suspend plenary for 3 consecutive days to protest the killing of Nigerians.
The unprecedented decision was unanimously welcomed by an overwhelming majority of members after a Kano lawmaker, Baballe Bashir (APC, Kano) moved for the amendment of a motion moved by Mark Gbilah (APC, Benue).
The resolution followed the continued killings in Benue State, especially Tuesday’s slaughtering of two priests and 17 other worshippers at a Catholic Church in Ukpor-Mbalom community, Gwer East Local Government Area of Benue by suspected herdsmen in an early morning raid.
The herdsmen were also reported to have burnt down more 35 houses in the community.
The House also passed a vote of ‘no confidence’ in all the Service Chiefs and all security advisers to the President while asking the President to declare all killer herdsmen as terrorists.
The House resolved that in the light of Section 14 of the 1999 Constitution which places the security and lives of the Nigerian people as the priorities of government, the President has failed.

