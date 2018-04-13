I Was Tortured to Implicate Sani, Man Who Mentioned Sani in ‘Murder Case’ Speaks Up

Garba Isa, who is a member of a Kaduna Civilian Joint Task Force, has claimed that he tortured to name the Senator representing Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Shehu Sani as sponsor of a murder.

Isa alleged that the Nigerian military forced him to implicate Senator Sani in a murder case.

Recall, Kaduna State Commissioner of Police, Austin Iwar, Thursday, said he has written to the Senator asking him to appear on April 30 at the Command Headquarters in Kaduna for questioning over the mention of his name during investigation into culpable homicide.

The Commissioner said in the letter of invitation: “This is in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy and culpable homicide transferred to this office by 1 Division, Nigerian Army, Kaduna, alongside with exhibit audio CD in which your name was mentioned by the principal suspect.

“This is to enable us fairly and timely conclude investigation into the matter,” Iwar said.

The police Commissioner told journalists that the case was not politically-motivated.

“A case was transferred to me and I am handling the case,” Iwar said, adding that he would not give further details on the matter.

“The matter is currently under investigation and we don’t think we have reached a stage yet where we could inform the public about it,” he added.

Iwar also said Sani will not be detained if he honoured the invitation, saying the police would have picked him up at the Senate if they had any intention of arresting him.

But Isa said he had been detained for his alleged involvement in the death of one Lawan Maiduna. He said during the period, the military tortured him to claim that Sani contracted him to murder the victim.

Speaking to newsmen in Kano on Thursday, he said: “I was not in Kaduna but received calls that the military are looking for me on an issue so when I went back I was at our office in Kabala Doki when the military came and asked me to come with them.

“The Military told me that they arrested some suspects and I alongside another person we should come in our position as JTF to verify their identity at Bafarawa. So after an inquiry they allowed the other person to go and asked me to follow them.

“They now took me to Kukwa Ahmed Aruwa Firm, and kept me there I was there when a military Captain came and left. After he sent an intelligent officer who now came and told me that I was the one who killed Lawan Bakin Ruwa.

“I told them as a civilian JTF how can I Kill anybody, they now started torturing me that I must accept that I’m the one who killed him and Senator Shehu Sani was the one who contracted us to do it.

“The military at the firm insisted that I must accept that Senator Shehu Sani gave Bashir Hamadada money to pay us for the killing of Lawan and I told them I neither knew Bashir nor Lawan they are talking about.

Isa said that despite being detained for two weeks, he refused to frame the lawmaker.

“Later we were transferred to the Kaduna State State CID were I spent almost a month and from where I was taken to Prison,” he added.

According to him, it was at a Kaduna State High Court that he got his bail.”

Sani has since denied involvement in any murder, claiming it was a frame up orchestrated by the Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

