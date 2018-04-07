Breaking News

ICPC to Arraign Former Kebbi Gov. Over Misappropriation of N664.3m State Fund

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) is set to arraign the former Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Saidu Usman Dakingari, in court for allegedly misappropriation State money totaling N664.3m.
The former Governor who is to be arraigned at the High Court of Kebbi State, Birnin Kebbi, allegedly conspired with the then Commissioner of Finance, Mohammed Bello Tunga and the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Garba Rabiu Kamba to misappropriate the funds that were meant for certain provisions for the successful conduct of the 2015 general election.
Tunga and Kamba are already facing prosecution by the Commission at the Kebbi State High Court.
ICPC’s efforts to effect service of the court processes on the former governor have been without success since he was granted bail on self-recognition by the Commission.
The contact address in Asokoro, Abuja, that he gave the Commission turned out to be a vacant plot but when his house in Abuja was eventually found by investigators, he had left a standing order with the security men not to receive any mails or documents on his behalf. In addition, his phone contact has remained permanently switched off so calls and text messages cannot be delivered.
However, the Commission remains confident that ex-Governor Dakingari’s arraignment will hold through the instrumentality of a bench warrant that will ensure he is brought to court to face trial.

