IG Orders Immediate Transfer of Kwara CP, Announces Replacement

Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris, has ordered the immediate transfer of the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Lawan Ado.

As a replacement, Idris named Aminu Pai Saleh as the new State Police Commissioner.

Sources close to the state police command in Ilorin Friday said Ado has been redeployed to Police College, Kaduna.‎

It was gathered that his transfer might not be unconnected with the recent attacks on five bank robbery that happened Offa in Offa Local Government Council of the state.

But another sources said that‎ the transfer was routine, and that it had nothing to do with the handling of the bank robbery.

According to the source, “if anything, the CP tried his best in his handling of Offa bank robbery incident before he was transferred”

Saleh until his new appointment was in charge of Police College, Kaduna.

Sources added that the new Commissioner would resume duty as early as Friday.

Contacted, the state police command Public Relations Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Ajayi Okasanmi, who confirmed the redeployment, however, declined further comment.

The attacks, the police officially said claimed about 17 lives, including 9 policemen while several people who also sustained serious injuries are now recuperating at both University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital and General Hospital, Ilorin.

Independent sources however put the number of dead as no fewer than 30 persons in the bloody robbery.

The IGP in aftermath of the robbery deployed two mobile units of the police force to Offa, even as some arrest had been made in connection with the attack.

Among the prime suspects in police net is Kayode Opadokun, son of the foremost activist, Chief Ayo Opadokun.

