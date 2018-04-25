I’m Not Desperate To Be Nigeria’s President, Says Atiku Abubakar

Former Ngeria Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, said on Tuesday that against insinuations, he was not desperate to become Nigeria’s President in 2019.

Speaking during an interview with BBC Hausa Service, he said: “If I am desperate, I wouldn’t have stepped down for M.K.O Abiola in 1993 presidential race”

He reminded Nigerians that throughout his political career, he has never been desperate to attain political office.

“In 1993, I contested with M.K.O Abiola. I later withdrew from the race. In 1999, I was elected a Governor of Adamawa state, then invited to be Nigeria’s Vice President, under Olusegun Obasanjo,” he said.

Abubakar noted that in 2007 he contested against former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, “to show the world that I have the right to contest and I did that to satisfy my conscience”.

“All the times I have been contesting for the presidency, I have been opportune only once to be presented to Nigerians as a candidate,” he said, adding that the remaining times, he ended up only at the primary election.

“I could have become Nigeria’s president in 2003 when virtually, all the state governors then, rallied support for me to contest which I declined. I am not desperate to be President as some Nigerians view it.

“As a former Vice President, I am opportune to know things. If I am opportune to be elected as a president, I will accomplish my mission by reviving the economy, by making Nigeria an investor’s haven.

“The present administration discouraged investors into the country, because the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) exchange rate policies is too tedious for investors. CBN has three different exchange rate policies, which is not supposed to be.

“If elected Nigeria’s President, I will expand the nation’s source of wealth to cater for the growing youth population in the country. Nigeria can justify my claims, going by the number of youth that are working in my industries across the country,” he said.

