Jealous Friends Kill Man Who Won N11m Jackpot in Nasarawa

After winning N11m in Naija Bet,football betting platform, a young man in Sabo Pegi area of Lafia, the state capital, was said to have been murdered by jealous friends.

The lifeless body of the victim whose name was given as Achuku Joseph, discovered at the early morning of Saturday abandoned by the roadside at the Federal University, Lafia, Nasarawa State with several deep machet wounds.

It was gathered from a member of the victim’s family, who pleaded anonymity said, late Achuku was being monitored right from the time he won the game by some of his friends who earlier threatened his life in order to have a share of the money.

“Achuku had to relocate to another place to hide, but they traced him and used diabolical charms on him which made him sick and started behaving abnormally.

“We then decided to employ the services of a pastor who prayed for him and later took him to the Dalhatu Araf Specialist hospital in Lafia. It was in that process, that certain diabolic portion was discovered in his pocket. The portions were removed and discarded before reviving him”, he explained.

He added that the deceased went out as early as 6am on Saturday without the knowledge of his family members only to be told that his body was found lifeless shortly after.

Mainwhile, the case is with the State CID in Lafia, as investigation is ongoing to bring the perpetrators to book, while the corpse is still in police custody.

The state PPRO, John Kennedy, said he was yet to be briefed on the incident.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

