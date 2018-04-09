Journalist Petitions IGP over Threat to Life

The Deputy Editor of DAILY​​POST, Wale Odunsi, has raised the alarm of threat to his life.

He disclosed this in a petition he wrote to the Nigeria’s Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, Monday.

In the petition, Odunsi alleged threat to his life by Edward Onoja, the Chief of Staff to the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

In the petition submitted to the Force Headquarters in Abuja on Monday, April 9, Odunsi claimed that Onoja threatened to kill him for publishing a story against him.

The said story published by some newspapers and online media claimed the Chief of Staff was involved in an accident with his wife and baby. The journalist who petitioned the IGP also said that he has written to the IGP to carry out an investigation into the alleged threat because he does not want his life cut shot.

The petition partly read: “​Mr. Onoja called me at exactly 10:39am on Sunday April 8, 2018​ via phone number 07088698212. The call was less than three minutes. (Please see call record screenshot).​

“He complained about a story we published about him and insisted it was false. I politely told him to write to our management to formally complain.​ ​But he dismissed my advise.

“He claimed the story was a hatchet job but I quickly replied him that some other media houses ​- including The Punch and Guardian Newspapers – ​reported similar story.​

“Mr. Onoja continued to speak in harsh tones and told me point blank that he would order hit on me. I asked if he was threatening me and he said ‘Yes, mark my words. I will kill you.’

“He went on to say ‘Anywhere I see you, I will tear you apart’. These are weighty statements which any reasonable person must not take lightly.

“I am writing to you to please use your good office to investigate this threat before my life is cut short. Even though I believe God Almighty gives and takes life, a direct and unequivocal statement such as Mr. Onoja’s should not be swept under the carpet.”

However, Onoja refuted the allegation, describing it as totally false.

The Chief of Staff, asked rhetorically if an unconscious man, as reported in the story about him, can threaten another person’s life.

He said the claim is false just as the said publication about him was equally false.

According to him, he never even travelled with any member of his family as reported by the story.

“They are a lying media organisation. They lied that I had an accident and that I was unconscious.

“They will hear from my lawyers,” he said.

