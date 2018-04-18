Justice Tsoho Laments Police Gaurding Wanted Man

Justice John Tsoho of the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, Wednesday, lamented the sorry state of the country where a fugitive is guarded by the same agent of state that is prosecuting him.

Justice Tsoho wondered how a wanted man would come about having a police personnel guarding him.

The Judge said it was unfortunate that a wanted man is being protected by the state that wants him prosecution.

Justice Tsoho”s observation followed the complaint of the prosecution’s counsel, Alilu Aminu, that he was unable to serve Chief Victor Uwajeh, who is facing a four-count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation and fraud, Court processes.

Aminu, who is from the office of the Attorney-General of the Federation had told the court that he was unable to serve processes on Nwajeh because his police orderly threatened to shoot him if he didn’t leave the compound.

Meanwhile, Justice Tsoho has granted a request seeking to serve criminal summons at the premises of the self acclaimed United Kingdom based private investigator, Chief Uwajeh

Justice Tsoho granted the application after counsel to the Federal government, Alilu Aminu informed the court that Uwajeh had for the second time invaded service as he did the previous.

The Federal Government had filed a four count charge bordering on forgery, impersonation and fraud against Uwajeh.

The Federal Government alleged that Uwajeh tried to obtain money through fraudulent means from Senator Andy Uba who is representing Anambra South Senatorial District.

Uwajeh was said to have been indicted by an investigation a crack team from the Nigerian Police Force conducted on a petition that was written to the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Mr. Ibrahim Idris, by Senator Uba.

The lawmaker had in his petition, accused Uwajeh of attempting to use bogus and illegally procured documents to extort money from him.

However, when the matter came up for hearing on Wednesday, Alilu informed the court that one of the court sheriff who went with the policeman at Uwajeh’s residents was almost shot by the policeman guarding his house.

“one of the sheriff went to the address of the defendant at No:9 Jesse Jackson street Asokoro and was almost shot by the policemen guilding his house.

“The defendant is aware of this matter. His counsel had pleaded that he travelled to the United States and that once he return, he will appear in court.

“I know that it is not yet ripe to make an application for a bench warrant. However, I will apply section 124 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act for leave of the court to paste a copy of the Criminal of the Criminal summon in a conspicuous part in the premises where he resides”, he said.

Justice Tsoho after listening to the submissions wondered why someone that the state wants to bring to justice will be protected by the same people looking for him.

He urged the people going to effect the service at his residence to be careful and mindful of what had already played out, considering the first experience.

He held that:”Giving the circumstances, section 124 has become inevitable. Accordingly, the application is granted. Service should be effected on Uwajeh through substituted means”.

The matter was subsequently adjourned to May 21 for arraignment.

