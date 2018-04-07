Kano Govt to Sue Buhari if He Refuses to Re-contest – Gov. Ganduje

Kano State Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has said the state government will take legal action against President Muhammadu Buhari if he refuses to seek re-election.

The Governor said on Friday in Abuja that people of the state are behind Buhari to go for second term.

He said: “In Kano, people are saying four plus four, that is they are urging me to contest again.

“But I too feel that in order to continue with the good development that we have started, development requires some time, and the constitution has given four years and another four years in order to consolidate what one has started.

“I am convinced that I too will seek for second term and people are also urging me to do so. Eventually, it will be left to the people to decide whether I am qualified or not”.

On why President Buhari must re-contest in 2019, the Governor said: “APC Governors want Mr. President to continue.

“I am happy that it is not the President that said he wants to continue, it is the people that are saying continue, but Mr. President has not made up his mind yet.

“Kano State Government will take him to court any time he decides not to contest. So we are waiting for him.

“In this country, we saw Presidents who spent billions of Naira for third term. So what is the ruse about a constitutional second term?”

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

