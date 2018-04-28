Killings Across Nigeria, Man’s Inhumanity to Man – Gowon

Former military Head of State, General Yakubu Gowon (retd) has described the killings across the country, especially by herdsmen and Boko Haram insurgents, as man’s inhumanity to man.

He said that his heart bleeds over the killing of innocent Nigerians.

Gowon, who spoke Saturday, when he paid courtesy call on Governor Rochas Okorocha at the Government House Owerri, stated that “Nigeria needs peace so that all the people can live and work together in the interest of one another”.

According to the former Head of State, “with prayers God could touch the hearts of all those involved in all these killings like he touched the Biblical Saul and he changed to become instrument of transformation instead of destruction”, adding that “no situation is too difficult for God to change for better”.

He continued: “After the civil war from this town Owerri, I visited Nsukka, Enugu, Abakeliki, Umuahia, and Onitsha. We were impressed with the way the children turned out to welcome us. They were saying, you are our parents, our leaders, please do not allow any Nigerian child to suffer what we suffered.

“God can touch one’s heart and change the person into becoming a vessel of peace. My prayer for every Nigerian man is to live in harmony. We would wish, every man and woman, and religious leaders to rally round and assist in any way possible. Every one of us has a role to play not only the leaders. That is why we seek for God’s intervention”.

He noted that, “without peace we cannot go further. Let us continue to pray and do whatever we can to achieve the peace we all desire. Your role and our collective role is important.

“We are in Imo for the Nigeria Prayer rally. A prayer rally we have been doing throughout the geo-Political zones or states. This time around it is for the South-East Zone to host the prayer rally and Imo is hosting us. Your Excellency, we are grateful for the arrangements and support. We are impressed with your zeal and passion for Christ, suing for peace which is what the Country needs now”.

Governor Okorocha in his speech, advised Nigerians to see the activities of groups like Boko Haram and others as national problem that require all hands to be on deck for solution and should not be politicized.

He noted that those who have lost their lives in all these madness are people of all ethnic groups, religions and perhaps political groups.

Okorocha maintained that “Nigerians irrespective of their religious and Political linings should come up with ideas on how best to come out from these challenges and should stop talking in a manner that tends to aggravate the problem”.

The Governor added: “The acronym Gowon means go-on with one Nigeria. If this leader (Gowon) seated with us here today had not ended the war the way it ended giving room for no Victor, no vanquished postulations, today, we would not be having a nation called Nigeria. His name is synonymous with Peace. A man who ended the civil war without bad feelings.

“This gentleman is 84 years old. We will honour him in our state. We are happy that he is still looking stronger and young. In the face of the crisis that we have today, he has continued to pray. I do not know what would have happened to the Nigerian situation if prayers like this, is not going on over Nigeria. Thank God, in the face of these challenges, we have men who are busy praying for the nation and her people”.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

