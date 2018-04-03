Breaking News

Kogi Governor Yahaya Bello is Injured

Kogi State Governor Yahaya Bello has injured his left foot while alighting from his car.
The incident was said to have happened last Friday.
Eyewitness account had it that the Governor had the injury while alighting from his vehicle, a BMW which was different from the official Prado jeep.
The Governor had earlier received the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara, who led a delegation to the burial of the late member of the legislative chamber.
The Governor was reportedly moved to a private hospital in Abuja for treatment, and was reepresented by his Deputy, Elder Simon Achuba at the occasion.
The Director-General on Media and Publicity to the Governor, Kingsly Fanwo, in a statement said that Governor Bello injured his left foot while alighting from a vehicle.
He however debunked the news that the Governor was hospitalised.
The statement read: “We wish to refute rumours that the Governor of Kogi State, His Excellency, Alhaji Yahaya Bello is either hospitalised or otherwise incapacitated.
“The Governor missed his footing last Friday March 30, 2018 while alighting from a vehicle and injured his left foot.
“He was treated by his doctors, who bandaged the leg and discharged him.
“We thank all the Governor’s supporters and well-wishers who reached us to inquire after his wellbeing.
“His Excellency is doing very well and will be at work as usual after the Easter holidays. Once again, the Governor sends his best wishes to Kogites for the Easter season and beyond”.

