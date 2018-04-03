Kogi Police Re-arrest Suspects with Links to Dino Melaye, May 10 for Arraignment

The six suspects said to have links with Senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, have been re-arrest.

The suspects were declared wanted after allegedly escaping from police custody in Kogi State on March 28.

The Kogi police said, Kabiru Seidu (a.k.a Osama), Nuhu Salisu (a.k.a Small), Aliyu Isa, Adams Suleiman, Emmanuel Audu and Musa Mohammed who were under detention at the ‘A’ Division Lokoja allegedly escaped from lawful custody hours before they were due to be arraigned in court in Lokoja, the state capital.

They were arrested on allegations of working as political thugs and suspected assassins for Melaye.

The police said last month that two of the six suspects had confessed to being armed and financed by Melaye.

Melaye denied links to the suspects and threatened to sue the police for defamation.

The suspects were arrested at different locations last week, and the last, Seidu, was arrested on Sunday night in Bauchi State.

Their alleged escape resulted in the redeployment of the Police Commissioner in the state, Ali Janga, to Force Headquarters in Abuja. A replacement was immediately announced for him.

The suspects were due for arraignment on March 28 when they escaped under unclear circumstances.

Meanwhile, Nigeria Police Force said it would arraign Sen. Melaye and the four suspects re-arrested for alleged conspiracy and unlawful possession of prohibited firearms at the Federal High Court in Lokoja, Kogi on May 10.

The suspects are: Kabiru Seidu, 31, alias Osama, Nuhu Salisu, 25, alias small, Musa Mohammed, 27, alias Iko and Emmanuel Audu, 26.

The Force Spokesman, ACP Jimoh Moshood, who made the disclosure while briefing newsmen on the arrest of four of the six suspects on Tuesday in Abuja, said two of the suspects were still at large.

Moshood said that Seidu and Salisu who were principal suspects were rearrested in Tafa Balewa Local Government Area of Bauchi State and Ganaja Village, Lokoja, Kogi.

The spokesman said that the six accomplice in the case arrested by the police would be prosecuted with the six re-arrested suspects.

Moshood warned that the police would not relent in its efforts to check activities of unscrupulous politicians, adding that they must play the game according to the rules.

He commended members of the public for giving the police timely information that aided the re-arrest of the suspects.

The spokesman said that the force`s fight against crimes and criminality in the country remained unequivocal and unwavering.

The prime suspect Seidu had confessed that Melaye handed over to him a bag containing one AK47 rifle, two Pump Action guns and N430,000.00 to share with his boys.

