Lekan Balogun’s Twins Freed After N10m Ransom Payment

The young twins of the Otun Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Lekan Balogun, have been freed by their abductors after payment of N10m ransom.

The five-year old children were kidnapped with their mother last week but the latter was pushed out of their vehicle after her mobile phone’s SIM card was seized. The children regained freedom Monday evening.

The kidnappers had earlier rejected a ransom of N5m.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Adekunle Ajisebutu, confirmed on Tuesday that the children had been released.

Ajisebutu said the Oyo State Police Command was making frantic efforts to arrest the abductors.

When asked if ransom was paid to secure the release of the children, he declined further comments, saying: “I can confirm to you that the children have been released by the abductors. However, we are making frantic efforts to arrest the culprits. I’m not aware of any ransom paid; I can’t confirm that. I can not also make further comments that can jeopardize ongoing investigations.”

Expectedly, sympathizers have been thronging the Akobo residence of the traditional ruler to identify with them on the incident.

