Looters’ List: Dokpesi Demands N500m, Retraction from Information Minister or Face N5bn Suit

Former Chairman of Daar Communications, Chief Raymond Dokpesi has demanded N500m and a retraction from the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed for listing his name as one of the looters of the nation’s treasury.

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus had also instituted legal action at Port Harcourt High Court against Mohammed for also including his name in the looters’ list.

Dokpesi said for Muhammed to avoid a N5bn suit he must cough out N500m.

The Information Minister had last week published names he alleged looted the treasury during the immediate past administration of Goodluck Jonathan.

Dokpesi in a cautionary letter to Mohammed over the weekend said the minimal demands he was making were to offset the harm done to his reputation by the inclusion of his name in the list.

Dokpesi warned that failure by Mohammed to immediately pay him the money would lead to a court action in which he would demand a minimum of N5bn from the Minister.

In the demand articulated through Dokpesi’s lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) and copied to the Attorney-General of the Federation, Ozekhome said: “Contrary to your derogatory, disparaging, mendacious and unrestrained defamatory statements as published in various print, electronic and online media platforms of and concerning our client, our client never been associated with the looting of the public treasury. Before the court where he is currently standing trial on trumped up charges brought against him by your same Federal Government, he has categorically and unambiguously denied the said charges. At the ongoing trial which has been stalled serially by the Federal Government with series of requests for adjournment, our client has neither been found guilty no convicted by the trial court or by any other court in Nigeria.

“The brazen defamatory statements/publications of alleged looting of the public treasury mentioned by you against our client are most clearly damaging and clearly rubbish the hard-earned reputation of our client. Our client has since received several and unending phone calls, mails and visits from relatives, friends and associates as well as other well meaning Nigerians who have ceaselessly called to express their shock over the vile allegations in the said publications.”

Upon the said damage to his reputation, Dokpesi also demanded that Mohammed make retractions in four national newspapers.

