Looters’ List: PDP Chairman Demands N1.5bn from Information Minister for Defamation of Character

True to his threat, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Prince Uche Secondus, Friday filed a suit for defamation of character against the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed.

Mohammed had on Friday, last week, mentioned Secondus in the first list of those he claimed looted the nation’s treasury.

He alleged that the National Chairman of the PDP collected N200m from the former National Security Adviser, Col Sambo Dasuki (retd). Secondus, who denied the allegation, said he was embarrassed by the minister’s claim.

He claimed through a letter from his lawyer, Emeka Etiaba (SAN), that he did not collect money and asked the Minister to retract his statement. He also asked for the payment of N1.5bn as damages and a public apology within 48 hours.

The counsel reminded Mohammed to note that if he failed to meet their demand after 48 hours, ”We shall within 72 hours from today, proceed to a court of competent jurisdiction to ventilate our clients right under the law and shall further seek the protection of the court against you.”

Having failed to meet the demand, Secondus on Friday, made good his threat and filed a suit at the High Court, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, claiming among other things that the court awards him the sum of N1.5bn being damages for humiliation, castigation, vilification attack on his person and integrity as a result of the publication.

According to a statement from the PDP National Chairman’s Media Office and signed by his Spokesperson, Ike Abonyi, Secondus in the suit with number /PHC/1013/2018, is also claiming that Mohammed’s publication is defamatory.

He is asking the court to direct him to retract the said publication and apologise to him in writing.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

