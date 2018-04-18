Mace Snatching: PDP Kicks as APC Calls for Prosecution of Perpetrators

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned Wednesday’s invasion of the Senate chamber by suspected thugs who carted away the mace, the symbol of legislative authority.

This is even as the All Progressivs Congress (APC) condemned the action, asking the police to take necessary action to recover the mace and prosecute the perpetrators.

The Police said it has arrested Senator Ovie Omo Agege for leading the hoodlums into the Senate chamber during plenary to snatch the mace.

PDP said the development portend grave danger to the nation’s democracy even as it fingered the ruling party and the presidency of complicity in the criminal act.

In a statement signed by its image maker, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party chided the security agents stationed at the National Assembly complex for allegedly doing little while the surprised invasion lasted.

“We note that this offensive has been emboldened by series of interferences and direct attacks by the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Buhari Presidency on the institution of the National Assembly, particularly the Senate.

“The APC has foisted on our nation an irredeemable autocracy, which has in three years of governance, gone beyond limits to force Nigerians to accept a government that has no respect for freedom and the ideals of democracy, particularly the constitutional separation of powers.

“Is it not strange that a legislative day appointed to further deliberate on the re-ordering of sequence of election will be the day that strange elements would invade the National Assembly, particularly, the hallowed chambers of the Senate, to disrupt legislative proceeding and seize the mace?

“Equally strange is the compromising of security in the National Assembly paving the way for the invasion,” the statement read in part.

The party further charged the federal parliament “To bring forth every legislative instrument to protect itself from external aggressions as well as unravelling every persons, offices and institutions that played any form of roles in this wild attempt to scuttle our hard earned democracy.”

Also, the All Progressives Congress has condemned in totality, the invasion of the Senate and the snatching on the mace.

This is even as it has called on all security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.

In a statemnet issued by Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, National Publicity Secretary of the APC, the party said that the attack ammounted to an attack on the nation’s democracy.

“The attention of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has been drawn to the invasion of the Nigerian Senate by suspected thugs who disrupted Wednesday’s plenary and made away with the mace.

“The APC hereby condemns this action and views it as an attack on our democracy and a desecration of the hallowed institution of the National Assembly.

“We therefore call on security agencies to take all necessary actions to recover the stolen mace and ensure that the perpetrators and their sponsors are brought to justice.”

