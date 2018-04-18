Mace Snatching: Police Arrest Omo-Agege, It’s Treason, Says Senate

The police on Wednesday afternoon arrested suspended Senator, Ovie Omo-Agege, at the National Assembly premises.

Omo-Agege was whisked away in a black hilux van at about 1:54 p.m.

The arrest is in connection to the theft of the Senate mace, hours earlier.

Senate spokesperson, Sabi Abdullahi, accused the senator of leading hoodlums to the Senate chamber to seize the mace.

Omo-Agege after the incident returned to the Senate chamber where he attended the plenary session.

Meanwhile, the Senate said his action is an act of treason, “as it is an attempt to overthrow a branch of the Federal Government of Nigeria by force, and it must be treated as such. All security agencies must stand on the side of due process and immediately mobilise their personnel to retrieve the mace and apprehend the mastermind and the perpetrators of this act.

“This action is also an affront on the legislature, and the leadership of the House has come to express their support against this action.

“The Senate is now in an Executive session.

“An updated statement will be released immediately after the closed door session,” said Senate spokesperson, Senator Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.

