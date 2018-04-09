Breaking News

Man Flogs 6-year-old Boy to Death in Kastina

A 40-year-old man, Babangida Salisu, has been arrested in Kastina State for allegedly flogging a six-year-old boy to death.
According to the police, Salisu of Yankara village in Faskari Local Government Area of Katsina State, on March 12, 2018, flogged the boy for coming late to school.
The boy allegedly died after the flogging.
The boy’s mother, Sa’ade Babangida, reported the incident at Faskari Police Station from where the case was transferred to the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence for in-depth investigation.
Salisu is now facing a charge of culpable homicide.
When Salisu appeared before a Katsina senior Magistrate court on Friday for cognizance, the prosecutor, Inspector Sani Ado, said investigation was still in progress and sought an adjournment which the presiding senior magistrate, Hajiya Fadile Dikko, granted.
She directed that Salisu should be remanded in the prison custody till May 24 when the case would come up for mention.

