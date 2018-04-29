Melaye, APC, Bello Speak on Botched Recall Process

Senator Dino Melaye on Sunday expressed gratitude to his constituents for standing by him in time of trivails.

He said by rejecting attempts to recall him from Senate was a testimony of their love for him, adding that evil will never triumph over good.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared in the early hours of Sunday that the recall exercise on Saturday had failed after electorate overwhelmingly refused to come out to authenticate their signaturs of recall against Melaye.

At least 51 percent of voters are required to verify their signatures for the recall process to move to the next stage, but only five percent of registered voters turned out.

Melaye spoke from the National Hospital where he had been receiving treatment since Tuesday after he reportedly jumped out of a moving police vehicle and sustained injuries.

“Thank you my people. God bless you all. Thank you for the confidence reposed in me. I will not let you down. I will always stand by the truth and the people at all times. God bless Kogi West,” Melaye said in a Twitter on Sunday..

“Every lie has an expiry date. Forces of evil will never triumph over forces of light. God is with us,” he added.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State, Haddy Ametuo, said “some ghosts “ and not the party, that initiated the recall process against Sen. Melaye.

Ametuo, who stated this in a statement issued in Lokoja on Sunday on the botched recall process, expressed delight that the efforts had come to a premature end through the collective will of the people of Kogi West Senatorial District.

“Melaye, the only Senator our party has in Kogi State, won with 94.66 per cent leaving the remaining 5.34 per cent to the petitioners.

“The messages are very clear; that Senator Melaye is the most popular Senator ever produced by Kogi West,” the statement said.

According to the Chairman, this is a sign of what to expect in the 2019 general elections.

“No amount of financial inducement and coercion will change the will of the people of Kogi State in future elections,” he said.

The APC Chairman commended the high level of neutrality and transparency displayed by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC ) and other stakeholders throughout the exercise.

“It gives us high optimism that future elections will be very free and fair. INEC therefore deserves commendations for the job well done,” he said.

Ametuo called on the petitioners and Melaye as well as his followers to embrace peace and heed the voice of God “because the voice of the people is the voice of God.”

He insisted that the APC still remains the most viable alternative for good governance in the state.

“I call on all members of our party to conduct themselves in a manner that will boost the image of our great party and not things that will further cause disrepute in our party,” he said.

But Governor Yahaya Bello, who is fingered as the mastermind of the recall process, said on Sunday that his political future would not be undermined by the victory of his arch political rival, Melaye.

“The Governor is not in any way connected to the exercise,” Petra Onyegbule, a spokesperson for the Governor, said Sunday afternoon. “That it is going to affect the Governor’s political future is a very myopic thinking,” she summed.

