Melaye Jumps Out of Moving Vehicle, Breaks Vertebrae

The Senator representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Dino Melaye is presently recuperating in an hospitalas after he was said to have jumped out of a moving vehicle in Abuja.

Accordingnto reports, Melaye submitted himself to the police earlier Tuesday as he promised on Monaday after he was prevented from travelling outside the country at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja.

After he submitted himself to the Abuja police he was being taken to Lokoja, the capital of his home state, where he was expected to be interrogated by the police in connection to a murder case and other criminal activities, in which the police had earlier said he was involved, when the incident occurred.

However, he allegedly jumped out of the moving vehicle and he landed on the hard road, thus injuring himself.

The Senator is currently at Zankli Medical Centre in Utako District.

The medical official said Melaye was not in critical condition, but he is suspected to have broken a vertebrae.

But the Kogi Police Commissioner, Ali Janga, said he did not plan to arraign him, saying he wanted only to convene a press briefing about the matter.

