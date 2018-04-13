Melaye’s Assassination Attempt: Court Issues Bench Warrant Against Obeng

A Kogi High Court sitting in Lokoja on Friday issued a bench warrant against one Ade Obege, standing trial with four others over alleged assassination attempt on a senator, Dino Melaye, in April, 2017.

The presiding Judge, Fola Ajayi, who issued the bench warrant followed the failure of the accused persons to appear for his trial

The Judge also ordered that summons be issued to his sureties.

When the case was called, the second accused was conspicuously absent and no cogent reason was given for his absence.

Apart from the failure of Obege to appear for his trial, the case could also not progress because of the absence of the police prosecuting counsel, Lough Simon, in court.

Samuel Ikutanwa who held the brief of Simon, told the court that the prosecutor could not attend the sitting because of the sudden death of his father.

Ikutanwa said the development had already been communicated to the parties to the suit, adding that he was not availed the details of the case.

The counsel to Obege, Ayo Jonathan, told the court that his client was last seen on March 22, when he came to court for his trial.

According to Jonathan, the wife of the accused said she had not seen her husband since March 22, when he left Okene for Lokoja, adding that he wanted to conclude that Obege was missing.

Reacting to the submission of the counsel, Mr Ikutanwa prayed the court to issue a bench warrant against the accused since there was no cogent reason for him not being in court.

Justice Ajayi, in his ruling, ordered that a bench warrant be issued against Obege, while his sureties be summoned.

He adjourned the case to May 14 and 15 for hearing.

The administrator of Ijumu Local Government Council, Taofiq Isa, and four others including Obege were arraigned before late Justice Aromeh Akogu by the police over alleged involvement in the attempt to assassinate Melaye in April 2017.

Unknown gunmen allegedly invaded the lawmaker’s residence in Ayetoro-Gbede, Ijumu Local Government, fired several shots into the compound and destroyed properties. No life was lost in the attack.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

