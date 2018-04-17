NAF Destroys Boko Haram Vehicles Mounted with Guns as Police Arrest Suicide Bomber in IDPs Camp

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has disclosed that the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole successfully destroyed some Boko Haram vehicles at a location about 12km East of Arege in the Lake Chad region.

AVM Olatokunbo Adesanya, NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information, who confirmed this in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja, said the operation was carried out on April 13.

“Earlier on, a Nigerian Air Force (NAF) Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft had discovered Boko Haram activities, with some vehicles mounted with guns moving within the location.

“Accordingly, the ATF detailed NAF Mi-35M Helicopter gunships to conduct Air Interdiction strikes to take out the targets.

“Overhead the location, the attack platform acquired, interdicted and neutralised the targets with rockets and cannons.

“The subsequent Battle Damage Assessment (BDA) revealed that at the end of the attack, a Boko Haram gun truck, with its entire occupants, was completely destroyed and engulfed in fire,” he said.

Adesanya said that another terrorists’ vehicle was damaged and immobilised as a result of the attack, while several insurgents were killed in the process.

“The NAF continues to provide adequate air support through the ATF of Operation Lafiya Dole by conducting a range of air operations to create the necessary environment for ground operations to continue apace,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Borno Police Command on Tuesday confirmed the arrest of a female suicide bomber at the Bakassi Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Maiduguri.

According to a statement by Edet Okon, Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), in Maiduguri, the suicide bomber was arrested by men of the Explosive Ordinance Disposal (EOD) team, on Tuesday at about 6: 50 a.m. while lurking around the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp.

He said that policemen condoned off the area, diffused the bomb and apprehended the suspect.

The police spokesman added that the suspect is in police custody.

Okon said: “on Tuesday, at about 6:50 a.m., a female suicide bomber was sighted behind Bakassi IDP camp in Maiduguri metropolis.

“On sighting the bomber, conventional policemen alongside the EOD team swung into action and cordoned the area, to prevent escape of the bomber into the city.

“The suspect, one Zara Idriss was rendered safe, arrested and is now in custody”.

Okon called on members of the public to go about their normal activities without fear and to report any suspicious movement in their localities to security agencies.

He reiterated the command’s commitments to protect lives and property in the state.

