NGO Gives Out N2m Scholarships to 44 PWDs in Edo

No fewer than 44 persons living with disabilities have been awarded scholarships in different academic institutions across the country, by the Network for the Advancement of People with Visible Disabilities (NAPVID).

Beneficiaries of the grants which is worth about N2m, include 19 pupils in primary and secondary schools in Edo State, and 27 students in higher institutions.

The President of NAPVID, Melody Omosah, who disclosed this on Thursday in Benin, at the presentation of the scholarships, explained that the awardees were selected based on their abilities to learn, financial backgrounds and availability of funds.

Omosah noted that grants provided​ through the NAPVID Education Fund was aimed at enabling children with special needs to realise their dreams of getting quality education.

He commended the State Government for its financial support and donation of a building for the establishment of a braille centre for sight impaired persons in Benin.

According to him: “This disbursement is not inclusive of the daily intervention we carry out in the lives of students with disabilities.

“We are interested in championing the cause of the education of children with disabilities, by ensuring that their tuition and accommodation are provided without waiting for a formal gathering.

“We have our criteria, one of which is that you must be indigent. It must be a situation where it behoves on us to intervene in your education because you do not have an alternative.”

In her address, the wife of the State Governor, Mrs. Betsy Obaseki, reiterated the commitment of the State Government to the development of persons with special needs.

Mrs. Obaseki, who was represented by the wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Mariam Shaibu, also advised the persons living with disabilities not to allow their physical conditions to hinder their ability to make meaningful contributions to the society.

Share this: Facebook

LinkedIn

Google

Email

Print

Twitter

